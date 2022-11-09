Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle decodes B-word: “Hate labels”

Meghan Markle decodes B-word: “Hate labels”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle decodes B-word: “Hate labels”

Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle says she doesn’t like the words that are used to describe strong-minded women.
  • In the most recent episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex told Allison Yarrow how much she hates the “B word.
  • I’ve made it known that I have a deep dislike for these labels, especially the last one.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle says she doesn’t like the words that are used to describe strong-minded women.

In the most recent episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex told Allison Yarrow how much she hates the “B word.”

Meghan started with, “We’ve been exploring what it means for women to ask for what they need, to stand in their power, and also the kinds of labels like difficult or pushy, or “the B word,” that often follow along with that behavior.”

“I’ve made it known that I have a deep dislike for these labels, especially the last one.”

Ms. Yarrow began her discussion of the origins of the word by noting, “Etymologists believe that the word “bitch” came out of this Greek insult that meant women were dogs in heat—bbegging for men—tthat was the idea. And there was a more modern definition that was written down in the 1890s: “bitch” was an Appalachian—that was the worst name you could call an English woman, even worse than a whore.

Also Read

Meghan Markle is too “dangerous” to be Prince Harry’s wife: Experts claim that
Meghan Markle is too “dangerous” to be Prince Harry’s wife: Experts claim that

Experts say that Meghan Markle wants to change the whole "strategy" of...

Advertisement

“So it was codified as this way of degrading women by saying that they were hyper-sexual, but it also sort of took away this idea that they were goddesses.” “So it took away this divine power and replaced it with degrading sexuality,” she remarke.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider
Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider
Prince Harry reveals reason Britons hated Americans in 2016
Prince Harry reveals reason Britons hated Americans in 2016
Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle
Sajal Aly believes marriage is not important
Sajal Aly believes marriage is not important
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becomes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becomes "laughing stock" after new episode of South Parke
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story