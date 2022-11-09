Meghan Markle decodes B-word: “Hate labels”

Meghan Markle says she doesn’t like the words that are used to describe strong-minded women.

In the most recent episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex told Allison Yarrow how much she hates the “B word.

I’ve made it known that I have a deep dislike for these labels, especially the last one.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle says she doesn’t like the words that are used to describe strong-minded women.

In the most recent episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex told Allison Yarrow how much she hates the “B word.”

Meghan started with, “We’ve been exploring what it means for women to ask for what they need, to stand in their power, and also the kinds of labels like difficult or pushy, or “the B word,” that often follow along with that behavior.”

“I’ve made it known that I have a deep dislike for these labels, especially the last one.”

Ms. Yarrow began her discussion of the origins of the word by noting, “Etymologists believe that the word “bitch” came out of this Greek insult that meant women were dogs in heat—bbegging for men—tthat was the idea. And there was a more modern definition that was written down in the 1890s: “bitch” was an Appalachian—that was the worst name you could call an English woman, even worse than a whore.

Also Read Meghan Markle is too “dangerous” to be Prince Harry’s wife: Experts claim that Experts say that Meghan Markle wants to change the whole "strategy" of...

Advertisement

“So it was codified as this way of degrading women by saying that they were hyper-sexual, but it also sort of took away this idea that they were goddesses.” “So it took away this divine power and replaced it with degrading sexuality,” she remarke.