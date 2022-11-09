Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle doesn’t follow royal rules when she tells Americans to vote
Meghan Markle doesn’t follow royal rules when she tells Americans to vote

Meghan Markle doesn’t follow royal rules when she tells Americans to vote

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle doesn’t follow royal rules when she tells Americans to vote

Meghan Markle won poll for best-suited president of US Democratic Party

Advertisement
  • The Duchess of Sussex put a picture of herself on her Archwell site to show off.
  • People say that Meghan was the first modern royal to vote in a US election when she did so in 2020.
  • Technically, senior members of the royal family are not allowed to vote.
Advertisement

Reports say that Meghan Markle broke a royal rule when she went to vote in the US midterm elections.

The Duchess of Sussex put a picture of herself on her Archwell site to show off. “I Voted” sticker pasted across her t-shirt.

“Today is Election Day in the US! “Time to get out and vote!” the message said.

“Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote,” they said.

Also Read

The letter from King Charles didn’t show “enough time and respect” for Queen
The letter from King Charles didn’t show “enough time and respect” for Queen

he original plan was to show the documentary three days after Queen...

People say that Meghan was the first modern royal to vote in a US election when she did so in 2020. Technically, senior members of the royal family are not allowed to vote.

Advertisement

The site also said that “convention” meant that the Queen did not vote. “As head of state, the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” the site says.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ashton Kutcher reveals surprising obsession 'Coffee with orange juice'
Ashton Kutcher reveals surprising obsession 'Coffee with orange juice'
Republic's leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests
Republic's leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga
Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, 'I'm not a model!'
Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, 'I'm not a model!'
Zeenat Aman discusses her decision to stop colouring her hair
Zeenat Aman discusses her decision to stop colouring her hair
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story