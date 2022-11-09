Meghan Markle doesn’t follow royal rules when she tells Americans to vote

The Duchess of Sussex put a picture of herself on her Archwell site to show off.

People say that Meghan was the first modern royal to vote in a US election when she did so in 2020.

Technically, senior members of the royal family are not allowed to vote.

Reports say that Meghan Markle broke a royal rule when she went to vote in the US midterm elections.

The Duchess of Sussex put a picture of herself on her Archwell site to show off. “I Voted” sticker pasted across her t-shirt.

“Today is Election Day in the US! “Time to get out and vote!” the message said.

“Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote,” they said.

The site also said that “convention” meant that the Queen did not vote. “As head of state, the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” the site says.