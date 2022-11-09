Meghan Markle explains her hatred for B-word

Meghan Markle discusses her dislike of the “B word” with Allison Yarrow.

The Duchess of Sussex says she has a “deep dislike” for these kinds of labels.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed her “hate” of the “B word” with Allison Yarrow.

Meghan Markle is outspoken about not liking phrases used for independent women. On the most recent edition of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her “hate” of the “B word” with Allison Yarrow.

“We’ve been exploring what it means for women to ask for what they need, to stand in their power and also the kinds of labels like difficult or pushy, or the B word, that often follow along from that behaviour,” Meghan started.

“I’ve made it known [I have] a deep dislike for these labels, especially the last one.”

Ms. Yarrow began by stating that Etymologists believe that the word ‘bitch’ came out of this Greek insult that meant women were dogs in heat — begging for men — that was the idea. And there was a more modern definition that was written down in the 1890s and it was ‘bitch’ was an Appalachian — that was the worst name you could call an English woman, even worse than a whore.

“So it was codified as this way of degrading women by saying that they were hyper-sexual, but also it sort of took away, this idea that they were goddesses. So it took away this divine power and replaced it with degrading sexuality,” She remarked.

