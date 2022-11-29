Meghan Markle fears Kate Middleton’s US visit

Kate Middleton’s trip to the US has made the Duchess of Sussex “increasingly anxious.”

Meghan Markle is said to be “anxious” about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to the US with her husband, Prince William.

A source told that Kate Middleton’s trip to the US has made the Duchess of Sussex “increasingly anxious.”

A source told the newspaper that Archie and Lilibet’s mother will “put a brave face on.”

But the former Suits star is said to be “hurting a bit” because she knows “Kate and William are still very much liked and respected in the US.”

But the former Suits star is said to be "hurting a bit" because she knows "Kate and William are still very much liked and respected in the US."

It also said that the royal source said, “Instead of being the center of attention, Meghan will be worried that it’ll be all about Kate.” The news media will swoon over her and William. Kate very much has the edge over Meghan right now in the popularity stakes.

