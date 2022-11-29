Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meghan Markle fears Kate Middleton’s US visit

Meghan Markle fears Kate Middleton’s US visit

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle fears Kate Middleton’s US visit

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton’s trip to the US has made the Duchess of Sussex “increasingly anxious.”
  • A source told the newspaper that Archie and Lilibet’s mother will “put a brave face on.”
  • Royal source said, “Meghan will worry that Kate will steal the show.”
Advertisement

Meghan Markle is said to be “anxious” about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to the US with her husband, Prince William.

A source told that Kate Middleton’s trip to the US has made the Duchess of Sussex “increasingly anxious.”

A source told the newspaper that Archie and Lilibet’s mother will “put a brave face on.”

But the former Suits star is said to be “hurting a bit” because she knows “Kate and William are still very much liked and respected in the US.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle releases statement before Kate & William’s US visit
Meghan Markle releases statement before Kate & William’s US visit

Meghan Markle has released a new statement after donating 500 bags to...

It also said that the royal source said, “Instead of being the center of attention, Meghan will be worried that it’ll be all about Kate.” The news media will swoon over her and William. Kate very much has the edge over Meghan right now in the popularity stakes.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story