Meghan Markle gearing up to interview husband Prince Harry

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle could be preparing to interview her husband Prince Harry on her Spotify podcast Archetypes in an effort to promote his forthcoming memoir Spare.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed to GB News that the Duke of Sussex could be interviewed by his wife, days after Prince Harry’s publishers Penguin Random House revealed new information about his book, including the title Spare.

Regarding Prince Harry’s promotional plans for his autobiography, Schofield stated, “I’m thinking it’s like the usual suspects. I think you might see him sit down with Hoda for NBC in America; you might see him sit down with James Corden again.”

“Maybe even an interview with Meghan on her podcast… I don’t think he necessarily needs to do a lot of travelling,” she added.

When asked if she believes Prince Harry would return to the United Kingdom to promote Spare, Schofield responded, “I would say no. I would say we have created a monster with this, the amount of press we’re giving this book.”

The memoir of Prince Harry, whose title, Spare, has caused a stir, will be released on January 10, 2023, and is said to be full of “raw, unflinching honesty.”

