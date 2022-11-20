Meghan Markle has a ‘habit’ of ‘camera courting’

An expert studied Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s camera behavior.

Same trait she demonstrated in engagement interview and press call.”

The analyst said the “Suits” star “camera courts” often.

An expert recently looked at how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle act when the cameras are on them.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Judi James said, “Although Meghan is the same age as Kate, there is a virtual generational difference in their relationships with the camera.”

The expert said that the former star of “Suits” has a “habit” of doing what is called “camera courting.” “It suggests a desire to communicate openly and confidently in the way that her peers would do via social media and blogs,” Judi added.

She further said: “[It’s] the same trait she showed during her engagement interview and press call.”

Meghan “seemed to not only take the lead in terms of choreographing the body language, but she also spoke more readily and eloquently than previous royal brides-to-be.”