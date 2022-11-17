Meghan Markle has been accused of demanding “all of the attention”

Meghan Markle was criticized for wanting to “always know what’s going on”

Angela Levin wondered, “Are they as good as prior winners?”

Meghan and Harry struggle to befriend A-listers.

Meghan Markle was just called out for wanting to “always know what’s going on” and “stealing the show.”

The discussion started when royal commentator Angela Levin asked, “Are they really up there with earlier award winners?”

She also told the news media, “Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem like fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact.”

“Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven’t received invitations to all the right parties, so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound.

Before she ended, Ms. Levin also made fun of the former royal and said, “Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top.” She should be careful as it could all crumple.