Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has been accused of demanding “all of the attention”

Meghan Markle has been accused of demanding “all of the attention”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has been accused of demanding “all of the attention”

Meghan Markle working on ‘juicier than ever’ memoir

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle was criticized for wanting to “always know what’s going on”
  • Angela Levin wondered, “Are they as good as prior winners?”
  • Meghan and Harry struggle to befriend A-listers.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle was just called out for wanting to “always know what’s going on” and “stealing the show.”

The discussion started when royal commentator Angela Levin asked, “Are they really up there with earlier award winners?”

She also told the news media, “Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem like fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact.”

“Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven’t received invitations to all the right parties, so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound.

Also Read

Prince William favouring Wales over England is ‘disingenuous’
Prince William favouring Wales over England is ‘disingenuous’

Wales and England qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first...

Before she ended, Ms. Levin also made fun of the former royal and said, “Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top.” She should be careful as it could all crumple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story