Meghan Markle heartwarming act that ‘proves she’s just like Diana’

Once again, Meghan Markle has been compared to Princess Diana by royal experts. Who claims that one particular kind of act demonstrates that the Duchess of Sussex and the late Lady Di have similar charming personalities.

People have noted that Meghan has qualities similar to the now-deceased Diana’s caring personality and sensitivity, which she memorably displayed by shaking hands with an AIDS patient to dispel the stigma around the condition.

After Meghan promised to personally scour London’s stores for baby formula for the employee of a friend who was having trouble finding any, one instance of behavior that Diana would have approved of was brought to light.

When the Duchess visited the city to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there was a nationwide scarcity of infant formula.

Despite Meghan and Harry’s request for a delay, a Netflix documentary will “broadcast over Christmas.” The wife of Prince Harry was able to assist the staff despite not knowing who they were looking for when they approached actor Tyler Perry in a panic after their search turned up nothing.

Royal writer Alyssa Davis described it as “the most heartwarmingly Diana-esque thing she could have done in the scenario”.

She added: “Meghan has picked up Diana’s torch and is carrying it with the same dignity and grace wielded by the legendary princess all those decades ago, proving once again she’s a princess of the people as well.”

It comes after some royal analysts stated that Princess Diana would be “thrilled” if Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California to discontinue their royal responsibilities.