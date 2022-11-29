Meghan Markle helped homeless women make Thanksgiving dinner

Meghan Markle speaks up on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, helped make Thanksgiving dinner for 300 homeless women.

The 41-year-old woman helped make lunch at the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles while wearing a face mask, gloves, a black baseball cap, and a green sweater.

Her visit was shown in a photo of her cutting up a pumpkin for a pie. The photo was posted on the website of the Archewell Foundation, which she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, run together.

The picture was labeled: “Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles.”

“DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women, including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns, and survivors of domestic violence.”

In 2020, a source said the Sussexes would enjoy their first Thanksgiving dinner in America as a family, complete with fresh vegetables grown at their garden in California.

There have been rumors that the couple won’t spend their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate, with the Royal Family at Sandringham.

King Charles is understood to have invited the pair, who are said to remain “much loved” members of the family despite quitting duties as working royals, but the Mail Online said a source close to the King said: “They are unlikely to attend.”