Meghan Markle played a significant role in Prince Harry’s highly contentious memoir Spare, according to a royal specialist, who claims that she ‘dictated’ it.
Tom Bower recently criticized Meghan Markle, alleging that the former Suits actress was the inspiration for Prince Harry’s extremely contentious memoir, Spare.
The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors reportedly stated that the book is actually Meghan’s. This agenda has been prescribed by Meghan.
Meghan has really read the entire sentence. Meghan is very refined and highly intelligent.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will publish his candid book in January, his publisher said last week. On January 10, 2023, the memoir will be available for purchase.
Following their resignation from their royal duties in 2020, Meghan Markle and Harry now reside in Santa Barbara, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
