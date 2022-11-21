Meghan would “of course” make a strong presidential candidate.

“It’s great to have women in politics; the more, the better for our democracy.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won a human rights award before the referendum.

Reports from the media say that Meghan Markle came out on top in a new poll of possible female candidates for the 2024 US presidential election.

Nearly two-thirds of the people who answered the poll said they would vote for a woman in the US elections in 2024, and more than a quarter of 1,500 likely Democratic voters said Meghan would be their top choice.

The results come months after Valerie Biden Owens, sister of US President Joe Biden, said on “Good Morning Britain” that Meghan would “of course” make a good candidate for president in the future.

In May, she said: “It’s wonderful to have women in politics; the more women we have, the better our democratic system will work.” “We embrace all women, and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party.”

The poll results come just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were named as the winners of a Robert F. Kennedy Foundation human rights award.