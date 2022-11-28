Meghan Markle is “determined” to “do it all” by herself

When Queen Elizabeth was in charge, Meghan Markle thought she could “do it all.”

Apparently, when Queen Elizabeth was in charge, Meghan Markle thought she could “do it all.”

Gyles Brandreth, a royal author and radio host, said this shocking thing.

This is from his new book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, and the media said that Meghan thought she was “more than capable” of doing everything “on her own” in the firm.

So that Meghan would feel “at home,” the Queen set her up with Sophie Wessex.”She was concerned for her future happiness.”

Not to mention, “At their first meeting, the Queen said to Meghan: “You can carry on being an actress if you like—that’s your profession, after all.” She would have been totally understanding if Meghan had decided to continue her career.

But for the first few years, Meghan worked full-time at the firm. “promised that when it came to the Commonwealth, she wouldn’t let Her Majesty down.”

But “the Queen” (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry’s girl might find adjusting to royal life “challenging to begin with” (as she put it).

“‘It is very jolty, but you soon get used to it’—that was Her Majesty’s experience going back many years,” Mr. Brandreth said.

But the Duchess of Sussex said no to the help and “made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie’s help” because Prince Harry helped her “learn the ropes.”