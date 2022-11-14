Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ with her life inside the Palace walls
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ with her life inside the Palace walls

Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ with her life inside the Palace walls

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ with her life inside the Palace walls

Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ with her life inside the Palace walls

Advertisement
  • In her interview, Lady Anne Glenconner said all of these things.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “return to normal life” after the “golden carriage” 2018 wedding.”
  • Lady Anne talked about Meghan Markle’s return to “normal life” after seeing “the best life has to offer.”
Advertisement

After her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was said to have had a lot of hopes, but she found out what life is really like behind the Palace walls.

In her interview, Lady Anne Glenconner said all of these things.

She talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “return to normal life” after the “golden carriage 2018 wedding” and made fun of how much she expected from the firm’s connections.

Lady Anne talked about Meghan Markle’s return to “normal life” after seeing “the best life has to offer” in her golden wedding carriage, and she even made fun of her expectations.

Also Read

Prince Andrew is unhappy with Virginia Guiffre for ‘stifling’ him
Prince Andrew is unhappy with Virginia Guiffre for ‘stifling’ him

People say that Prince Andrew is so angry at his accuser. Sources...

She started by saying that the firm “really lives by” a boring way of life and saying, “I feel that probably the sort of things the Royal Family have to do are just not very interesting.” “You’re not driven around in a golden coach.”

Advertisement

While her own “wedding was fantastic,” the next day “you’re back to normal.” I don’t know whether she thought it was going to be all very grand.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children in Australian hospital
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children in Australian hospital
Kim Zolciak's hubby vacuums mansion upon hearing about lien
Kim Zolciak's hubby vacuums mansion upon hearing about lien
Sabeeka Imam' bold workout selfie takes internet by storm
Sabeeka Imam' bold workout selfie takes internet by storm
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ accusation charges dropped
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ accusation charges dropped
Chaos behind Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding
Chaos behind Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding
Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar recreate the Selfiee song Kudi Chamkeeli in a private plane
Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar recreate the Selfiee song Kudi Chamkeeli in a private plane
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story