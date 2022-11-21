Advertisement
Meghan Markle is ‘sick of’ hounding Harry about King Charles’ snub

Articles
King Charles, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

  • Prince Harry said Sir Elton was close to his mum.
  • The duchess said she and Harry witnessed Sir Elton John’s farewell tour.
  • Prince Harry’s shocking memoir Spare will be released on January 10, 2023.
Reports say that Meghan Markle is upset with Prince Harry’s family and is “driving him up the wall” over Archie and Lilibet’s names.

When talking to New Idea, a source who didn’t want to be named said these things.

The insider started by saying that Meghan Markle seems “obsessed” and said she’s “fixated on Harry’s family and whether they’ll allow her children to have and use their royal titles.”

But “for Harry, that’s the least of his problems, and he’s getting sick of talking about it when there are bigger things going on.”

This is especially true after the recent “walk out” that was seen at a popular celebrity restaurant. “If she brought up the prince and princess stuff for Archie and Lili, especially in public in a small town where gossip spreads like wildfire, there’s no doubt he would’ve gotten huffy.”

