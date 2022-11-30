Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle is the only royal on a new list with Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth & Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth are the UK’s most Googled for 2022.
  • The late Queen was the UK’s most-searched person on Google.
  • The Duchess of Sussex was the only other royal to make the list.
A new list of the most searched people on Google in the UK for 2022 includes only Meghan Markle and the late Queen Elizabeth.

According to a list put together by CelebTattler, the Queen, who died in September of this year, was the most-searched person on Google in the UK. The Duchess of Sussex was the only other royal to make the list.

Meghan, who lives in the US with her husband Prince Harry and has made many subtle attacks on the monarchy since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, became the seventh most searched person on Google in the UK.

After the Queen, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were ranked second and third, and Kim Kardashian and Will Smith were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Except for the Queen and Meghan, no other member of the royal family was popular enough to be one of the top 15 most Googled people in the UK.

