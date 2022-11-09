Meghan Markle is too “dangerous” to be Prince Harry’s wife: Experts claim that

Mike Tindall’s “demeaning” behaviour angers Prince William and Kate
Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, is...
Experts say that Meghan Markle wants to change the whole “strategy” of the monarchy.
Robert Lacey, who writes about the Royal Family, says that the Royal Family is afraid of the Duchess of Sussex and her power to change people’s minds.
He typed: “What you’ve got to realise is that the whole strategy of the monarchy was based on them sticking together.”
Meghan changed all that. She is difficult. “She has an incredible and dangerous level of self-belief.”
Mr. Lacey says that the Palace is not good to “second-borns,” and he adds: “They just don’t know what to do with the spare, and they certainly don’t know what to do with the spare’s wife.”
Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, left the royal family in 2020. They have moved to California.
