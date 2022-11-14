Meghan Markle “makes a plan” to be more popular than Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is more popular in the US than Meghan Markle.

Meghan has been nominated for the coveted US Ripple of Hope Award.

After a poll showed Kate was more popular than Meghan, the Duchess reportedly made plans to impress Americans.

Kate Middleton is a superstar in the UK, and she is also more than twice as popular in the US as Meghan Markle.

A source says that Meghan Markle has a big plan to win over Americans and beat Kate in popularity before the Princess of Wales goes to Boston next month.

Now, Meghan has also been nominated for the US’s Ripple of Hope Award, which is a prestigious human rights prize. The ceremony will take place a week after Prince William and Kate Middleton make their first trip to the US since 2014 to attend this year’s Earthshot Prize award ceremony in Boston.

Professor David Nasaw, who wrote The Patriarch, a book about President Kennedy’s father that was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, said that Harry and Meghan’s nomination was “a big deal.” “Absurd to the point of hilarity.”It’s crazy.”

Some royal experts think Kate is really good at connecting with Americans because she is more popular than Meghan, who is from California but has never been there.

Most Americans say that Kate, who is married to Prince William, is everything they want in a princess who will become Queen: beauty, grace, a royal air, and the ability to connect with the people.