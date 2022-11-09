Meghan Markle opens up about plan to raise children

Mellody Hobson, the Duchess discussed her parenting philosophy.

The Duchess said she is reevaluating her approach to help her kids be more “self-sufficient”

Hobson related how she discovered an orthodontist, to which Markle responded.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, has disclosed that she is reevaluating her parenting approach to help Archie and Lilibet become more “self-sufficient.”

In the most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, which featured Mellody Hobson, the Duchess discussed her parenting philosophy.

Hobson also related how she discovered an orthodontist, to which Markle, 41, said, “I have to rethink my parenting style,” Markle, 41, said in response. “If that’s what yields you, then I’ve really got to up my game with our kids being self-sufficient.”

Meghan continued, “What’s so great about the orthodontist story is, if you look at that training, that you’re getting by default at 12, 11 years old, however old you are, to know that you’re asking for what you need, and figuring out a way to get it, and it’s working,” Meghan participated in the California midterm elections on Tuesday.

Meghan continued: “As you get older, when you’re not this 11 or 12 year old and you’re growing into a woman, that same understanding of knowing what you want, asking for what you need, that can sometimes be thrown back in your face, as though you’re being difficult or something.”

Also Read Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day The photo accompanied a "Vote" press release urging Americans to vote. The...