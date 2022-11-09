Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle opens up about plan to raise children

Meghan Markle opens up about plan to raise children

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle opens up about plan to raise children

Meghan Markle opens up about plan to raise children

Advertisement
  • Mellody Hobson, the Duchess discussed her parenting philosophy.
  • The Duchess said she is reevaluating her approach to help her kids be more “self-sufficient”
  • Hobson related how she discovered an orthodontist, to which Markle responded.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, has disclosed that she is reevaluating her parenting approach to help Archie and Lilibet become more “self-sufficient.”

In the most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, which featured Mellody Hobson, the Duchess discussed her parenting philosophy.

Hobson also related how she discovered an orthodontist, to which Markle, 41, said, “I have to rethink my parenting style,” Markle, 41, said in response. “If that’s what yields you, then I’ve really got to up my game with our kids being self-sufficient.”

Meghan continued, “What’s so great about the orthodontist story is, if you look at that training, that you’re getting by default at 12, 11 years old, however old you are, to know that you’re asking for what you need, and figuring out a way to get it, and it’s working,” Meghan participated in the California midterm elections on Tuesday.

Meghan continued: “As you get older, when you’re not this 11 or 12 year old and you’re growing into a woman, that same understanding of knowing what you want, asking for what you need, that can sometimes be thrown back in your face, as though you’re being difficult or something.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day
Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day

The photo accompanied a "Vote" press release urging Americans to vote. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was "hopeless" and considered a life without acting
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story