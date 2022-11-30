Advertisement
Articles
Meghan Markle played hand in making Queen 'disgruntled'

  • The late Queen Elizabeth was “pleased” that Meghan Markle skipped Prince Philip’s burial in 2021.
  • Royal author Tom Bower made the remark in reaction to Gyles Brandreth’s remark.
  • The monarch was worried about Prince Harry and Meghan being “too in love,” Bower said.
According to a royal analyst, Meghan Markle made the late Queen Elizabeth “extremely disgruntled,” and the monarch was “pleased” when Meghan skipped Prince Philip’s burial in 2021.

Tom Bower, a royal novelist, made the shocking remark in reaction to Gyles Brandreth, another royal author, who had said that the Queen was very worried about Prince Harry and Meghan being “too in love.”

Bower responded to a GB News inquiry on Brandreth’s remark and if it was accurate by saying,  “My sources told me very emphatically that they believe this to be absolutely true that the Queen was very disgruntled with Meghan.”

“That, of course, is why she expelled them so to speak in the great Megxit debate and sending them in 2020 when they were stripped of all their honorary and other titles in Britain, denied any protection, denied any finance and told they couldn’t serve as royals if they went to California,” he added.

Bower continued: “So, I don’t think for a moment that the Queen was uncritical of Meghan. In fact, she was rather pleased that she hadn’t come to Prince Philip’s funeral… But I do believe that she was critical and rather concerned by Harry’s over-the-top admiration and love for Meghan.”

“And of course, she wasn’t the only one. So was Prince William, so was Prince Charles, so was Charles Spencer. Everyone thought Harry had gone overboard,” according to Bower.

