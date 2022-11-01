Meghan Markle playing role in her life with the Royal Family.

Her decisions should not be scrutinized.

Lugo speaks about the conflict between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Advertisement

According to The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Rachel Lugo, the decisions of Meghan Markle should not be scrutinized.

Lugo thinks Meghan’s life with the Royal Family is a “role” she is “playing.”

“I maintain my objectivity since it is impossible to determine whether the information reported by the press is accurate.

“There are always two sides to everything. We all adored her when she was on Suits, and it almost seems like that was a role she was playing before being cast in the other role with the family.”

Lugo continued, “I just hope the two brothers become close again because something could happen at any time and it’s just very sad when families become fractured, there’s not much you can’t talk through, and apologise for.” Lugo was speaking further about the conflict between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Also Read Archie is “multidimensional” child, Meghan Markle Archie is a "multidimensional" child. Meghan Markle promises to fully support her...