Meghan Markle podcast interviewee reveals Duchess didn’t interview her

A guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, said that the duchess never spoke to her. This has caused a lot of buzz about the podcast.

Allison Yarrow was on the episode of the podcast called “To B or not to B.” In September, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, which has just recently been found again.

She wrote in the post’s title: “Excited to be included in the visionary series #Archetypes hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that aims to dissect and subvert the archetypes that hold women back.”

“Thank you to producer @farrahsafari (an excellent interviewer) and the people at @Gimlet @Spotify who make it happen,” she said.

According to the news, the conversation between the Duchess and Allison has been cut up and rearranged.

At the same time, the other source also said, “It’s not clear whether or not she (Meghan) spoke to any or all of the experts herself.”