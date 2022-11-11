Meghan Markle powerful enough to ‘destroy’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle was spotted advocating against voter suppression in the US midterms.

Richard Palmer, royal reporter for the Daily Express, has issued a warning.

He says she is treading on “dangerous territory” but not as dangerous as when Donald Trump was president.

With the “secret” she is keeping regarding the Firm, Meghan Markle allegedly still has the power to “destroy” the Royal Family.

These disclosures were made by royal critic Dan Wootton in his most recent article for the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “She groans about being unable to remain working royals while raking in millions from major corporations, laughably claiming: ‘That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing’.”

“Name me a working member of the Royal Family able to do this let alone one prepared to slag off their relatives for a massive pay day – they don’t exist. It’s just more nonsense.”

“Even more risibly, Meghan makes it clear she believes the Royal Family owes her an apology, as she maintains a thinly veiled threat to release more damaging information if she doesn’t get her own way.”

