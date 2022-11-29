Advertisement
Meghan Markle praises Prince Harry for the finale of “Archetypes”

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

  • Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast debuted in August in an £18 million deal.
  • For the last episode of her podcast, Meghan chose to have only men on.
  • The Duchess of Sussex had only women on her podcast.
Meghan Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, is credited with coming up with the idea for the last episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

For the last episode of her podcast, Meghan chose to have only men on, like Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, and Judd Apatow, to “broaden the conversation” about stereotypes. Before, the Duchess of Sussex had only women on her podcast.

Meghan shared, “It also occurred to me, truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband, that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation.” “We have to actively include men.”

She presented them as “very thoughtful men… who’ve been behind some of the most successful movies and TV shows but also who are part of the cultural conversation in such an impactful way.”

Also Read

Meghan kept saying, “I thought for this final episode, wouldn’t it be interesting to sit with some men, hear their thoughts, and see what they think of archetypes?”

Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast debuted in August in an £18 million deal.

