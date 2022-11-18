Meghan Markle, Prince Harry docuseries director walks out

Advertisement
  • Garrett Bradley, the director in question, apparently fell out with the couple and was able to withdraw.
  • The couple “kept multiple walls” up with Mr. Bradley before to his departure.
  • Liz Garbus was hired to direct the docuseries currently scheduled for release in December.
It is said that the docuseries’ director, who was working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was able to leave the production.

Garrett Bradley, the director in question, apparently fell out with the couple and was able to withdraw.

For those who are unaware, Mr. Bradley is the creator of the highly regarded Netflix series Naomi Osaka.

Insiders with ties to Page Six have disclosed the revelation.

They concluded that “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that.”

“There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.”

This is the reason the pair was previously seen while visiting NYC early last year and wandering around with a second film crew.

The couple, who “kept multiple walls” up with Mr. Bradley before to his departure, have been the source of a series of persistent disagreements that have led to this, though.

The series is presently scheduled for release some time in December.

