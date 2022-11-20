Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry pleased to offend royal family?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry pleased to offend royal family?

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry pleased to offend royal family?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • In her own words, Kennedy praised the couple.
  • Some royal fans and experts believe an award might trap the pair.
  • Few think the pair would be proud to be rewarded for mocking their own people.
Advertisement

Even though Caroline Kennedy’s daughter made a shocking statement, there are still rumors that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could get in trouble if they win the award.

“They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong—that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” Ms. Kennedy, who runs the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation and is RFK’s daughter, told The Telegraph why they were chosen for the award.

In her own words, Kennedy praised the couple. She also said: “Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family, and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”

Some royal fans and experts think that the couple could be trapped by the name of an award. They say that the comments make it seem like they are being used to attack the royal family.

Also Read

The Crown adds young Princess Elizabeth scenes to appease royals
The Crown adds young Princess Elizabeth scenes to appease royals

Miss Pretterjohn, 19, will get more screen time, insiders say. Netflix plans...

Few people think that the couple would ever be proud to be honored for making fun of their own people.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to get an award at the Ripple of Hope gala next month. This event honors people for their good works in the world. In the past, people like US Vice President Joe Biden, former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Al Gore have all won.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story