Meghan Markle & Prince Harry pleased to offend royal family?

Even though Caroline Kennedy’s daughter made a shocking statement, there are still rumors that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could get in trouble if they win the award.

“They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong—that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” Ms. Kennedy, who runs the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation and is RFK’s daughter, told The Telegraph why they were chosen for the award.

In her own words, Kennedy praised the couple. She also said: “Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family, and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”

Some royal fans and experts think that the couple could be trapped by the name of an award. They say that the comments make it seem like they are being used to attack the royal family.

Few people think that the couple would ever be proud to be honored for making fun of their own people.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to get an award at the Ripple of Hope gala next month. This event honors people for their good works in the world. In the past, people like US Vice President Joe Biden, former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Al Gore have all won.