Meghan Markle, Prince harry ridiculed at their charity event

Meghan Markle attended an event in Indianapolis called “The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan”.

Online images from the most recent event Meghan Markle attended at the hotel room conference in Indianapolis have surfaced.

Markle reportedly received an invitation to speak at a gathering about the “power of women.”

According to the UK’s Daily Express, attendees at the charity dinner paid $5,000 for a table for ten.

It appears that the tables were adorned with framed photos of Meghan and Harry.

According to reports, the participants weren’t supposed to be taking photos, but some did and shared them on social media.

As soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s framed were posted online, Meghan’s detractors began making fun of them.

“The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan” was the event’s name.

Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman ordained as a rabbi by the Reconstructionist Jewish tradition, had an on-stage interview with the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Daily Express, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a nonprofit organisation that assists local women who are struggling or disadvantaged, organised the event.

Its online description reads as follows: “The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures. Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, will serve as moderator for the evening.”

Following her invitation to Trevor Noah on her most recent podcast episode, Meghan Markle attended the occasion.

It happened just days before Kate Middleton and Prince William fly in for a state visit.

Together with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, the former actress resides in California.

