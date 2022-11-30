Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s charity event in question

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are utilising a lot of PR to develop a positive brand image.
  • They actively participate in charitable work.
  • Their efforts are “like a bit of a PR play,” according to expert Daniela Elser.
The charitable endeavours of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being questioned by a royal authority.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently utilising a lot of PR to develop a positive brand image. They actively participate in charitable work.

The Sussexes’ efforts are “like a bit of a PR play,” according to expert Daniela Elser, who nonetheless applauded them for “wanting to help again and again”.

“I suppose my point is, Harry and Meghan’s hearts are in the right place and kudos to them for wanting to help again and again – but why does so much of what they do seem like a bit of a PR play too?  Ms. Elser wrote on her news.com.au blog.

She continued by mentioning another humanitarian gesture the couple had previously performed: “In August 2020, the Sussexes volunteered with the celeb-loved charity Baby2Baby helping hand out back-to-school supplies for underprivileged kids.”

