Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries will’massacre’ them

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries will’massacre’ them

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries will’massacre’ them

Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser

Advertisement
  • The Queen and the Royal Family will be embarrassed.
  • Calvin Robinson, a royalist, uttered these stunning statements.
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been alerted about their planned films.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been warned that their upcoming documentaries could turn into a slaughter fest.

These shocking things were said by Calvin Robinson, who writes about the royal family.

When he talked to the outlet, he said, “I also find it interesting that they’re trying to keep pushing back that Netflix stuff because they know they’re going to get slated for it,” maybe even “absolutely slaughtered.”

“It will bring shame on the Queen and on the Royal Family as a whole.” “People won’t like them very much.”

Also Read

Kate Middleton ‘twisted’ Prince William’s arm to obtain baby number four
Kate Middleton ‘twisted’ Prince William’s arm to obtain baby number four

Kate Middleton allegedly "twisted" Prince William's arm to have a fourth child....

Lizzie Cundy agreed with them and said that what they did could cause them “massive backlash.”

Advertisement

Even though Ms. Akua says, “To be fair, we haven’t seen this thing yet,” it is true.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story