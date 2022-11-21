Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries will’massacre’ them

The Queen and the Royal Family will be embarrassed.

Calvin Robinson, a royalist, uttered these stunning statements.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been alerted about their planned films.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been warned that their upcoming documentaries could turn into a slaughter fest.

These shocking things were said by Calvin Robinson, who writes about the royal family.

When he talked to the outlet, he said, “I also find it interesting that they’re trying to keep pushing back that Netflix stuff because they know they’re going to get slated for it,” maybe even “absolutely slaughtered.”

“It will bring shame on the Queen and on the Royal Family as a whole.” “People won’t like them very much.”

Lizzie Cundy agreed with them and said that what they did could cause them “massive backlash.”

Even though Ms. Akua says, “To be fair, we haven’t seen this thing yet,” it is true.

