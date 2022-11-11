Advertisement
Meghan Markle proving to be own worst enemy: Experts

Meghan Markle proving to be own worst enemy: Experts

Meghan Markle proving to be own worst enemy: Experts

Meghan Markle under fire for making fun of ‘British accent’

  • Meghan Markle is starting to turn into her own worst enemy, royal analysts say.
  • Comments were made by royal commentator Neil Sean on his personal YouTube channel.
  • Meghan’s comments regarding Deal or No Deal have caused her trouble in the U.S., Mr. Sean said.
Meghan Markle is starting to turn into her own worst enemy, according to royal analysts. These statements were made on his personal YouTube channel by renowned royal commentator Neil Sean.

In his opening statement, he acknowledged that “It has often been said that the Duchess of Sussex truly is her own worst enemy.”

“And when you think about it, Meghan Markle truly does make life very hard for herself every time she makes one of her now infamous podcasts,” he also added during the course of his chat.

“But this particular comment has made it very difficult for her to rebrand herself back over in her homeland of the United States of America,” Mr. Sean confessed before giving a caution to the Duchess of Sussex as well.

In reaction to Meghan Markle’s remarks regarding Deal or No Deal, several assertions have been made.

Marlene Koenig criticizes Meghan Markle on rushing to marry
Marlene Koenig criticizes Meghan Markle on rushing to marry

Meghan Markle found the transition from actress to member of the royal...

