Meghan Markle ready to celebrate royal Christmas

The Mail on Sunday’s assistant editor Kate Mansey offers her thoughts on the royal family’s Christmas preparations.

The royals are expected to celebrate in Sandringham this year as they navigate their first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth II died.

Harry is poised to release his memoirs in the New Year and a Netflix programme before that.

Advertisement

Finally, experts have offered their opinions on the Christmas preparations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supposedly have in mind.

In her latest article, Kate Mansey, the assistant editor for the Mail on Sunday, provided these thoughts.

“The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year’s since 1988,” she began by writing.

“Although the family traditionally spends the holiday at the country estate, the last few years had seen a change in routine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The royals are expected to celebrate in Sandringham this year as they navigate their first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth II died.”

“There will be those within the Royal Family who may breathe a sigh of relief if the Sussexes send their regrets.”

Advertisement

“After Meghan described the late Queen’s funeral as ‘complicated’, the Sussexes’ presence over the mince pies may not go down well.”

“Harry is poised to release his bombshell memoirs in the New Year and a Netflix programme before that.”

“The book – titled Spare as a ‘loaded’ reference to his position as the younger brother of the heir to the throne – will feature the painful episode of his mother’s tragic death, the publishers say.”

Also Read Meghan Markle suddenly ‘changes mind’ over royal titles Meghan Markle has reportedly had a "dramatic change of heart" regarding royal...