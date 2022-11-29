Meghan Markle says Prince Harry inspired her season finale podcast

Meghan Markle is including the men in the talk.

This was the first time these three men had been on the show.

Prince Harry, was the one who suggested she talk to men

The Duchess of Sussex had Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow on the last Archetypes podcast episode of the season. This was the first time these three men had been on the show. And her husband, Prince Harry, was the one who suggested she talk to men about the stereotypes that hold women back.

“Now, if you’ve been listening to the past 11 episodes, you may have noticed that you haven’t heard many men’s voices. “In fact, until now, outside a pop-in from my husband in the first episode, this show has featured exclusively women’s voices,” Meghan said about the time Prince Harry stopped by to see Serena Williams. “And that’s by design.” It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic, complicated, and dynamic experiences. to be heard. and to be understood.”

She added, “But through that process, it also occurred to me—aand truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband—tthat if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation… “And we have to actively include men in that conversation, certainly in that effort.”

Meghan said “she enlisted some very thoughtful men in the effort, men who’ve been behind some of the most successful movies and TV shows, but also who are part of the cultural conversation in such an impactful way through their roles in media and also, for some of them, their roles as husbands and dads.”

During her conversation with Noah, Meghan talked about writing The Bench, a children’s book that was inspired by the relationship between Prince Harry and their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

“I wrote a children’s book that came out a year ago or a couple of years ago and is basically about this softer side of masculinity,” she told The Daily Show host. “And how I’ve seen my husband as a dad and the example of that, that’s the person that the young boy can look to and say, “Oh, this is what it means to be a man.” This is an example of that. That’s the person that I can go to when I’m crying, and that’s the person that will sit with me. That’s the person who can put the band-aid on my knee. And that level of nurturing can come from a male figure in your life just as much as it can from a female figure, but it also feels really good for those male figures.”To be able to provide that and to demonstrate that aspect of your personality does not make you any less of a man,

At the end of the episode, Meghan talked about what she’s learned from the 12 episodes of her podcast.

“I don’t know what I’d been expecting, but what’s come out of it for me has been illuminating.” and also ironic. “Because this format is only audio and each week I use my voice, you can hear my thoughts without any visual, so I feel seen,” she said. “I had never considered that by using my voice, I would feel seen.” But I do. And so much of the feedback throughout the season from women has been that they feel seen as well. As we heard today, men see our experience differently now, too. They see us. “They see us more clearly.”

The Duchess of Sussex went on by saying,”The guests I’ve had join me have been so generous with their time and vulnerable in sharing their stories. And I found that in listening, really listening, I learned so much—about them, of course, but also about myself. Finding common ground and discovering that people who come from different worlds and have different life experiences still share so many of the same feelings I learned how much more similar we are than different. So, for example, I’m not Asian, but my goodness, did I connect to what I heard on the “dragon lady” episode? And I don’t identify as ever wanting to dumb myself down. But in talking to Paris Hilton about the label “bimbo,” I learned that she didn’t either. Mariah taught me about her definition of being a diva. We celebrated her choice to be single with Mindy, and we talked about business and the B-word, how our mental health is weaponized against us, and the pressures we feel to be a wife and a mom. the loaded misconception that often comes with being a woman of color and the courage that it takes to step out and speak up, even when it puts everything on the line. I learned so much. “And I loved it.”