Meghan Markle’ scratched at the door like a cat’ to see the dying queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle praise Elton John for ‘becoming friends to our kids’
The Duke of Sussex, who is 38, then said, "Congratulations." His wife...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seeing each other behind the back of Queen Elizabeth II and getting praise for it.
In another blow, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are accused of slandering the Royal Family, even though they are about to get an award for fighting structural racism.
Peter Ford, who writes about entertainment, said, “That’s why they’re getting it.” To be blunt, they are now going up to receive awards for attacking their own family.”
“Yes, structural racism within the Royal Family, that’s what Kerry Kennedy has said they are getting this award for.”
He kept saying, “This is the same family with whom they were scratching at the door like cats to get to the Queen’s deathbed.”
“Once again, we could go back to this thing where they want it both ways.”
He said, “Whether Kerry Kennedy has spoken inappropriately, I guess we’ll have to see if she corrects herself.”
“She’s had 24 hours, and she hasn’t done that.”
“But what have they actually done?” he asks.
