Meghan Markle Shares note before Kate Middleton’s US visit

  • The Duchess of Sussex posted a mysterious message on her Instagram account.
  • She concluded her 12th episode of the Archetypes podcast with a poem by Dinos Christianopoulos.
  • Rumours suggest she is anxious about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ impending visit to the US.
Ahead of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s trip to the United States, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has posted a mysterious message about “survival.”

The love of Prince Harry concluded her 12th episode of the Archetypes podcast with a rebellious poem by the Greek post-war poet Dinos Christianopoulos.

What didn’t you do to bury me? asked Archie and Lilibet’s mother as the performance came to an end. But you forgot that I was a seed.’

The remarks Meghan made on social media have left fans wondering if they were critical of the Megxit process and were made in advance of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to the US.

Today, Kate and William will fly into the country to receive their Earthshot Prizes.

According to rumours, Meghan is anxious about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ impending visit.

She is allegedly “hurting a bit” since she is aware of how well-liked and respected Kate and William are in the US.

