Meghan Markle starts stabbing questions in latest podcast episode

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on the final episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle seemed to pose a fairly direct query.

The Duchess of Sussex concluded the final episode, according to The Telegraph, with an unique line from Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos, who says: “What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.”

Meghan remarked at the end of her podcast that she had “learned so much about them and also myself” after speaking with a number of guests, including Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Mariah Carey.

Meghan shared: “Many moons ago I heard a quote that I will share with you today because as we talk about labels, tropes and boxes that some may try to squeeze you into and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don’t quite fit the full person that you are, this quote is what I wanted to leave you with.”

She added: “To that point my friend, keep growing and I’ll see you on the flip side. As ever, I’m Meghan.”

In a novelty for the show that had previously solely featured women as guests, Trevor Noah, Judd Apatow, and Andy Cohen were Meghan’s guests on the final episode of Archetypes.

