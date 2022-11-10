Advertisement
Meghan Markle still uses 'crown' symbol on her letters

Meghan Markle still uses ‘crown’ symbol on her letters

Meghan Markle still uses ‘crown’ symbol on her letters

Meghan Markle uses ‘crown’ symbol on her letters

  • Meghan Markle uses a unique cypher that irritates royal scholar Angela Levin.
  • Duchess of Sussex uses a crown between her initials to denote “prestige” in front of others.
  • Ms Levin: She prefers staying inside versus being outside. She intends to carry out her desires exactly.
In her official correspondence, Meghan Markle uses a unique cypher that irritates royal scholar Angela Levin.

In an interview with The Sun, Ms. Levin pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex uses a crown between her initials to denote “prestige” in front of others.

As she stated to The Sun: “She prefers staying inside versus being outside. She intends to carry out her desires exactly. When she has left, she is still using the crown.

“She won’t confirm with what she and Harry agreed when she left in 2020

“She changes – she’s not supposed to use it any more. Ok. What’s the Palace going to do about that? Absolutely nothing.

“She’s pushing it as far as she can in every way she can.

Ms Levin added: “Otherwise, if she was grateful to the royals for making her one of the most famous women in the world, for making her incredibly rich, for giving her a husband who adores her – and she can’t show the smallest bit of gratitude

“She likes it there because it gives her prestige that’s why she’s hanging onto her titles.

“I think she would ditch it if she doesn’t like the royal family so much.

“But it gives her more work and more attention.

“People think more highly of her if she’s got the title – and of course if she’s got the crown there… ‘wow that is absolutely amazing’

“I think it’s related to being around celebrities, wealthy people, lots of work more money

“She’s always interested in global. Everything she talks about is global

“And if she’s working around the world with a picture of a crown , it’s a fantastic little helper politically because everyone will think: Oh my goodness she’s amazing – that’s what she thinks people will think.

“It’s just to show off really,” Ms Levin concluded.

