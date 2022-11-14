Meghan Markle suddenly ‘changes mind’ over royal titles

Meghan Markle has reportedly had a “dramatic change of heart” regarding royal titles.

Royal pundit Neil Sean made the assertion in an interview with The Sun.

He said that Meghan realised how useful a title can be for someone who wants to move in the correct circles.

The necessity for royal titles has apparently caused Meghan Markle to undergo a startlingly “dramatic change of heart.”

According to a story in The Sun, royal pundit Neil Sean made this assertion.

The first thing he said was that the change of attitude was “eerily dramatic” and that Harry and Meghan are “very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles.”

“After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too.”

For those who are unaware, this took place soon after Meghan had a direct conversation with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and “After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles.”

Before concluding, he added, “That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles”.

