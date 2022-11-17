Advertisement
Meghan Markle under fire for making fun of ‘British accent’

  • Meghan Markle mocked the British accent in her podcast, it has been claimed.
  • The Duchess of Sussex discussed women’s advocacy with actor Jameela Jamil.
  • It was referred to as a mocking of Brits and an attempt to appeal to a British audience.
Social media users are criticising Meghan Markle, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex made fun of the British accent in a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes.

On the most recent episode, the mother-of-two discussed women’s advocacy with actor Jameela Jamil.

They discussed tearing down the labels that prevent women from achieving their full potential.

Meghan was greeted by Jameela, who asked: “You alright babe? Hello” to which the Duchess replied: “ello.”

The greeting was delivered in a British accent, which contrasted with her regular Californian accent. It was referred to as a mocking of Brits.

A Twitter user reportedly asked: “Is Meghan trying to do a British accent again?”

“Now making fun of the British accent? Please Meghan, just shut up,” slammed another user. “Pathetic really,” a third wrote.

They are both as “artificial” as they come, a fourth user commented.

The 36-year-old actor praised Meghan on the podcast for being a “sobering voice” and providing “unwavering support” in the wake of internet hostility.

