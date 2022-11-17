Meghan Markle under fire for making fun of ‘British accent’

Meghan Markle mocked the British accent in her podcast, it has been claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed women’s advocacy with actor Jameela Jamil.

It was referred to as a mocking of Brits and an attempt to appeal to a British audience.

Social media users are criticising Meghan Markle, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex made fun of the British accent in a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes.

On the most recent episode, the mother-of-two discussed women’s advocacy with actor Jameela Jamil.

They discussed tearing down the labels that prevent women from achieving their full potential.

Meghan was greeted by Jameela, who asked: “You alright babe? Hello” to which the Duchess replied: “ello.”

The greeting was delivered in a British accent, which contrasted with her regular Californian accent. It was referred to as a mocking of Brits.

A Twitter user reportedly asked: “Is Meghan trying to do a British accent again?”

“Now making fun of the British accent? Please Meghan, just shut up,” slammed another user. “Pathetic really,” a third wrote.

They are both as “artificial” as they come, a fourth user commented.

The 36-year-old actor praised Meghan on the podcast for being a “sobering voice” and providing “unwavering support” in the wake of internet hostility.

