Meghan Markle using podcast as self promotion

The podcast Archetypes is thought to help Meghan Markle resolve her personal tragedies. The Duchess of Sussex is demeaning the Royals by using her show to “promote” herself.

According to body language expert Judi James, “Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in numerous chunks each week on her podcasts,” according to the Daily Express.

“Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing.

“They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle.

“With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags,” she concluded.

