Meghan Markle was not eligible for British citizenship

Meghan Markle revealed on her podcast that studying for the British citizenship exam was “so hard,” and that Prince Harry had “no idea” about some of the answers.

Meghan Markle’s statement is strange, according to Marlene Koinig, an expert on European royalty, because she was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage.

Meghan “had a long process to through and was not a permanent resident of the UK after her marriage,” according to Koinig.

“That would take another 2.5 years to get leave to remain,” she added.