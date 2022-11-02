Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle was ‘scared’ after interview with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle was ‘scared’ after interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle was ‘scared’ after interview with Oprah Winfrey

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle was ‘scared’ after interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle was ‘scared’ after interview with Oprah Winfrey

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle revealed she struggled to return to regular engagements after her interview with Oprah.
  • She felt all eyes were on her as she made her first public appearance.
  • The Duchess said it was Gloria Steinem’s birthday lunch at a mutual friend’s home that made her feel nervous.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle admits she struggled to return to regular engagements following her shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex admitted to Pamela Adlon on the latest episode of Archetypes podcast that she felt all eyes were on her as she made her first public appearance.

The Duchess said: “It was Gloria Steinem’s birthday lunch at a mutual friend’s home. And I remember my friends asked: ‘Do you want to come? Gloria’s having a birthday lunch,’ and I thought: ‘Okay, great. This would be really casual like when I go and sit with her at the cottage,’ not realising it’s a bit of an extravaganza.

“I hadn’t gotten out of the house in a long time at that point — and I’m pregnant — I was so nervous when I walked in and just saw this room full of women.”

Meghan previously told Variety magazine, “Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant. The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired.

“I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch. I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an ext

Advertisement

“But I hadn’t really seen people in a long time, and the interview had come out maybe a week before. Walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle reveals that studying for British citizenship was “very difficult”
Meghan Markle reveals that studying for British citizenship was “very difficult”

Meghan Markle says studying for the British citizenship exam was "very difficult"....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Journalist Kamran Shahid to direct the movie 'Huey Tum Ajnabi'
Journalist Kamran Shahid to direct the movie 'Huey Tum Ajnabi'
Prince Harry recalls irritating marriage questions by press
Prince Harry recalls irritating marriage questions by press
Prince Harry talks about importance of 'marriage' in royal family
Prince Harry talks about importance of 'marriage' in royal family
Family & friends staging an intervention in an effort to protect Britney Spears
Family & friends staging an intervention in an effort to protect Britney Spears
Prince Harry reveals he wanted to 'runaway' from family
Prince Harry reveals he wanted to 'runaway' from family
Malti, Priyanka Chopra's kid, plays with cousins in a lovely video
Malti, Priyanka Chopra's kid, plays with cousins in a lovely video
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story