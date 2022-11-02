Meghan Markle was ‘scared’ after interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle revealed she struggled to return to regular engagements after her interview with Oprah.

She felt all eyes were on her as she made her first public appearance.

The Duchess said it was Gloria Steinem’s birthday lunch at a mutual friend’s home that made her feel nervous.

The Duchess said: “It was Gloria Steinem’s birthday lunch at a mutual friend’s home. And I remember my friends asked: ‘Do you want to come? Gloria’s having a birthday lunch,’ and I thought: ‘Okay, great. This would be really casual like when I go and sit with her at the cottage,’ not realising it’s a bit of an extravaganza.

“I hadn’t gotten out of the house in a long time at that point — and I’m pregnant — I was so nervous when I walked in and just saw this room full of women.”

Meghan previously told Variety magazine, “Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant. The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired.

“I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch. I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an ext

“But I hadn’t really seen people in a long time, and the interview had come out maybe a week before. Walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable.”

