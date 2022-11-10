Meghan Markle won poll for best-suited president of US Democratic Party

Survey determines who would make best president of the US Democratic Party.

64% of people want a woman to be the nominee, according to Express.co.uk.

Duchess of Sussex received 525 votes in a survey of 1,500 probable voters.

Advertisement

In a survey to determine who would make the best president of the US Democratic Party, Meghan Markle has pulled ahead of the competition.

In the upcoming presidential election, 64% of people want a woman to be the nominee, according to Express.co.uk, while the Duchess of Sussex received 525 votes in a survey of 1,500 probable voters.

“We have confirmed that most Democrats want a female and arguably demand a female candidate next time,” said Patrick Basham, head of the Democracy Institute.

“It has been said for a few years that the Democrats will pretty soon be in a position where the national Democratic party stops nominating white heterosexual males as candidates.

“Previously we have had Michelle Obama in there, she is not a serious candidate because she does not appear to be serious about running.

“The elephant in the room on the Democratic side is Meghan Markle, who continues to make moves out there and I would argue test the water in various ways and in various senses.

Advertisement

“She finds herself partly because of her paint by numbers profile ahead. As a newcomer she hasn’t been tested and hasn’t been found to fail. She remains a viable contender if she chooses to go down that path,” she added.