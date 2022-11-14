Meghan Markle worth under question after winning award

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been nominated for an award.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation nominated them.

Professor David Nasaw, a Kennedy historian, disagreed with the selection.

A human rights non-profit organisation is set to present Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry with a prestigious honour, but a historian is debating their deservingness.

The work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s non-profit Archewell Foundation, which promotes racial fairness and mental health, has earned them a nomination for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award, given out by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

Professor David Nasaw, a Kennedy historian who wrote the biography of President Kennedy’s father, The Patriarch, which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, disagreed with the selection of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Nasaw stated, “I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It’s absurd.”

He continued, “If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past – Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu – and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here?”

Nasaw went on to add, “What in God’s name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan’s wealth is going to worthy causes?”

