Meghan Markle’s failed podcast makes Spotify executives “nervous”

This week, Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes on Spotify came to an end. A royal expert said that the series’ lacklustre performance on the streaming service may be making executives “nervous.”

In an article for News AU, an expert named Daniela Elser criticised the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, which ran for 12 weeks starting in August 2022. Else said that Spotify executives must have been “nervous” after the podcast didn’t do well.

Elsewhere noted: “If Books Could Kill” is a podcast about airport bestsellers by Michael Hobbes and Peter Shamshiri. It has only released three episodes so far, yet at the time of writing, it was beating Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes, on the Spotify charts.

She then said, “After its 12-week run, there just might be a few nervous executives at Spotify—you know, the ones who paid a reported $32 million to sign up Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”

Elser went on to say that the excitement about Archetypes died down quickly after its opening success. “Despite kicking off in late August amid much fanfare—including Times Square billboards and briefly taking out the number one podcast spot—the Archetypes launch bang has been reduced to a puttering whimper, with the show currently down in the 31st most popular slot on the streaming platform.”

The expert also stated that “not a single one of Archetype’s dozen episodes is in the top 100-episode chart either.”

The harsh comments came just one day after Meghan ended her Archetypes podcast series on Tuesday with an episode called “Manifesting a Cultural Shift” that featured Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow.