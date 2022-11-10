Meghan Markle’s friends forced her to face a long-standing issue

The Duchess of Sussex talked about how she came up with the idea for “To B or Not to B?”

Meghan Markle said on the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes that it was her close friends who got her to talk about a problem that had been bothering her for years.

The Duchess of Sussex talked about how she came up with the idea for “To B or Not to B?” on her popular podcast. She said that her close friends told her to talk about the word “difficult,” which gave her the idea.

“I mean, I was just chatting with my girlfriends recently, and I was asking them for the show, what sort of archetypes you think we should discuss?” Meghan said.

She added, “And almost immediately, unequivocally, they all jumped to “difficult,” saying, “That’s the word,” “You have to talk about difficult.” They said it gets thrown around so casually now.

“And as a woman, my friend said to me, there’s a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you.” “The goal can’t be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you,” Meghan said.

During the episode, Meghan seemed to criticise the people who called her “Duchess Difficult” while she was a member of the royal family.