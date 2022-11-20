Meghan Markle’s jewelry compared to Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful gems’

Meghan will find Kate’s diamonds a “painful” reminder of her royal status.

Royal expert Daniela Elser told News AU about Kate’s jewels on Remembrance Sunday.

Kate donned jewels the late Queen gave her.

Royal experts are comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton once more, this time over their personal royal jewel collections.One expert said that Meghan will find Kate’s jewels to be a “painful” reminder of her royal status.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, talked to News AU about Kate’s choice of jewelry for Remembrance Sunday last weekend. Kate wore the Bahrain pearl and diamond drop earrings that the late Queen gave her.

The Princess of Wales also wore a four-row pearl and diamond choker to go with her outfit.

Elser had this to say about it: “Now, on their own, Kate popping on jewels valued at more than the gross domestic product of a small country is about as newsworthy as finding out that King Charles has decided to launch an initiative to save an endangered breed of badger or that Queen Camilla is busy trying to remember which state carriage she left her favorite lighter in…

“Where things get interesting is when you bring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, into the mix,” she said.

Elser said that there was a “vast” difference between Meghan’s jewelry and Kate’s, pointing out that Meghan also wore earrings from the late Queen to her funeral in September of this year.

She clarified: “While Kate’s pair are honking great pieces that on anyone else you would assume are plastic fakes because they are so large, Meghan’s pair, while elegant and a very thoughtful gift from the late nonagenarian, are comparatively tiddly.” In this case, size does matter. There is also the question of their history and significance.

Elsewhere, she said that Kate’s earrings are important because they were given to the Queen as a wedding gift by the ruler of Bahrain. Meghan’s earrings, on the other hand, were given to her by the Queen on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. They have no such history.