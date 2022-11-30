Advertisement
Meghan Markle's Oprah interview 'torn apart'

Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview will reportedly be  “pulled apart.
  • This is what royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said
  • Some people in the US might try to “pull apart” what she said on Oprah.”
Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview has reportedly been told that if she runs for office, her interview with Oprah will be “pulled apart at the seams” to find the truth.

This is what royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said about the Duchess’s plans to run for office.

He started off by saying that some people in the US might try to “pull apart” what she said on Oprah.

Mr. Fitzwilliams said in an interview with the media, “If they go into politics, one day, some people in America might pick the Oprah interview apart, and frankly, what you find is a lot of their truth.”

Before concluding, he also said, “It may be the truth as well, but the facts are that it did a lot of damage to the Royal Family, and the Americans have a great admiration and respect for the Queen, which Meghan and Harry said they had.”

