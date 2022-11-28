Meghan Markle’s “outrageous” award will “make lies more acceptable”

He thinks that it will make people in the US and UK think differently about it.

“I think that a lot of what they said in the Oprah interview was true or their version of the truth.

And I worry that this award will make young people think it’s okay.

Advertisement

Experts say that giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an award for their work on human rights will only make their Oprah interview seem more “real.”

A royal expert named Richard Fitzwilliams sent out this important warning about the human rights award that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are up for.

He thinks that it will make people in the US and UK think differently about it.

The expert started by saying how important the award was, and then he said, “This award is an amazing thing.”

I think that a lot of what they said in the Oprah interview was true or their version of the truth. And I worry that this award will make young people think it’s okay.”

He was quoted in the newspaper as saying, “The problem is threefold: we don’t know what their Netflix show or book will be, and we don’t know what they’ll do with this award.”

Advertisement

“We don’t know the details, we haven’t seen the book, and no one knows what’s in the Netflix documentary, but it’s pretty clear that this award is for this so-called challenge to an institution that goes back thousands of years.”

Also Read Queen Elizabeth wished Meghan Markle’s family tree wasn’t’ split’ Queen Elizabeth reportedly disliked Meghan Markle's shattered family. Gyles Brandreth stated Queen...

“The problem is that Oprah didn’t ask any questions, so when people hear they won an award, they’ll think of the Oprah interview and some comments on podcasts and shows.”

“But most people will think of Oprah and the fact that a lot of questions that should have been asked weren’t. It will give their brand more credibility in an area where I think they’ve been harmful.”