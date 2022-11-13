Meghan Markle’s potential royal future has ended?

Kinsey Schofield, an expert on the royal family, gave this warning. In her interview with the press.

Experts on the royal family have just said that Meghan Markle’s plans to become a politician have “failed” and “ended up in the gutters.”

In her interview with the press, Kinsey Schofield, an expert on the royal family, gave this warning.

She began by talking about Meghan Markle’s plans to run for office and how it’s been a “huge fail.”

“The United States is toxic when it comes to politics and communication.” “Few are invested in the monarchy, and all were eager to envelop the Sussexes with open arms.”

“However, the second Meghan started appearing on panels with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris, she found herself rejected by half of the country.”

This happened not long after Meghan Markle spoke out against the Roe v. Wade decision and said, “What does this tell women?” It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result, we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”