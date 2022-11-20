Meghan Markle’s ‘woke’ defense: ‘colossal destructive force’

Mark Dolan ripped Meghan Markle’s podcast defense of “woke”

Mark says being “woke” implies “prioritizing sentiments over facts, self-description over science.”

We’re at war with the West if we’re not vigilant, and we must win.

Mark Dolan recently tore apart Meghan Markle’s defense of the word “woke” in her podcast.

On her popular podcast, the Duchess of Sussex said that being “woke” means being aware of racism and other forms of social injustice.

Mark said in response to what she said: “Almost anyone in their right mind is alert to injustice in society, especially racism.” In that sense, we’re all awake, dear.

He kept saying, “The reality is that how we now understand the term “woke” is the very opposite of being caring, empathetic, and a good person.”

“Woke” means banning books, music, and art; “woke” means putting a trigger warning at the start of George Orwell’s 1984; rewriting Shakespeare; and canceling an episode of Faulty Towers, which ironically contained a strong and rather clever and subtle anti-racist message, Mark added.

According to Mark, being “woke” means “prioritizing your feelings over the facts, what you call yourself over science.”

“It’s the opposite, given its obsession with skin color and the demonization of those with the wrong kind.” “Women are the dilution and erasure of women and the removal of their hard-earned rights and safety provisions.”

He stated, “I hope that clears up what happened to Megan; it’s far from being something to be proud of.” I think there is a huge bad force in modern society that could bring the West to its knees.

“If we’re not careful, we are at war with the West, and it’s a war we’ve got to win,” he added.