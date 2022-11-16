Michelle Obama says she wouldn’t hug King Charles III

Michelle Obama was on a TV show to promote her book, “The Light We Carry.”

While there, she talked about how she might meet King Charles III.

Michelle said she wouldn’t try to give King Charles a hug. “

When the former First Lady of the United States went to the G20 summit at Buckingham Palace, she put her arm around the Queen, which was against royal rules.

“There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol and hugged the Queen,” Naga Munchetty, the host, stated. “Would you hug the King?”

“I would stand down until I was touched,” she said. “Or hugged.”

But she had said in the past that putting her arm around the Queen was “right” and “human.”

“What is true among world leaders is that there are people who handle protocol, and usually the people they’re representing don’t want all that protocol,” she said back then.

“So you wonder, well, who are you doing this for?” Elle asks.